TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple cars involved in crash on Gene Snyder, all lanes blocked

TRIMARC reported at least three vehicles may have been involved.
TRIMARC reported at least three vehicles may have been involved.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all lanes are blocked on the Gene Snyder near National Turnpike after multiple cars crashed.

It happened on Friday around 9:40 a.m. on KY 841 East at mile marker eight.

TRIMARC reported at least three cars may have been involved in the crash.

Lane closures could last up to one hour.

