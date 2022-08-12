TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple cars involved in crash on Gene Snyder, all lanes blocked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to TRIMARC, all lanes are blocked on the Gene Snyder near National Turnpike after multiple cars crashed.

It happened on Friday around 9:40 a.m. on KY 841 East at mile marker eight.

TRIMARC reported at least three cars may have been involved in the crash.

Lane closures could last up to one hour.

