UofL track, field program to host ACC indoor championships in 2023

UofL track, field program to host 2023 indoor championships
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville track and field program will host the ACC indoor track and field championships next year.

The championship will be inside the Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center in west Louisville.

It’s the first time Louisville has ever hosted the event.

The championship is expected to draw thousands to town with an economic impact of over $2,000,000.

University of Louisville’s head track and field coach Dale Cowper said his team regularly trains at the facility and knows firsthand how important it is for elevating opportunities for track athletes in the region.

”We’re getting better,” he said. “That’s why they come to the University of Louisville as student-athletes is become they want to see how far they can push the barriers and this facility is really helping us take a step forward in that realm.”

The 2023 ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place Feb. 23 through 25.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

