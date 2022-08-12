USPS worker robbed in PRP neighborhood

Contact Troubleshooters
Around 5:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a robbery of a U.S. Postal worker on the 7800 block of Bramble Road.
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A USPS worker was robbed in the PRP neighborhood on Friday.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 5:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a robbery of a U.S. Postal worker on the 7800 block of Bramble Road.

Two men ran up on the mail carrier from behind and demanded the mail truck keys as well as personal keys at gunpoint. The suspects ran from the scene.

The suspects did not take the mail truck or entered it.

WAVE reported of a similar robbery just two weeks ago at the Louisville Slugger Field.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at 502 574-5673. You can also utilize our Crime Tip Portal.

