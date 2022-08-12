Contact Troubleshooters
Woman accused of selling rental car for more than $22,000, authorities say

Police have not identified the woman in question but described her as Hispanic with long dark hair.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A Texas woman is wanted for allegedly selling a car that she did not own.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office reports a resident met with a woman on Feb. 10 to purchase a 2021 Toyota Tacoma from Craigslist for $22,500.

KWTX reports the woman, not yet identified by police, provided a Texas driver’s license, vehicle registration and a title to validate the purchase of the vehicle, according to the complaint.

Authorities said the Bexar County resident went ahead and purchased the vehicle for $22,500.

However, when the purchaser looked around the vehicle, they discovered documentation showing the car was registered to a rental company out of Arlington.

Authorities described the woman who reportedly sold the vehicle as Hispanic with long dark hair and a skin condition known as vitiligo that causes loss of skin color.

The sheriff’s department urged anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact their office at 210-335-6000.

Copyright 2022 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

