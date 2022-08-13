Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

All-girls private school welcoming anyone who identifies as female

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls in Tennessee, says it will admit anyone who identifies as female. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Nashville all-girls private school is welcoming transgender students.

Harpeth Hall School, a private, college-preparatory school for girls, says anyone who identifies as female can apply to the school.

This week, school officials shared a statement that “Harpeth Hall is a girls school” and “any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school.”

“To be one of the first single-sex schools to take a stance on it, you’re going to draw a lot of attention from that,” Courtney Vick, a 2008 graduate of Harpeth Hall, said.

WSMV reports the school is taking a step to include transgender individuals, which Vick supports.

“I do hope that some students who previously didn’t feel comfortable apply to Harpeth Hall now,” Vick said.

A spokesperson with Harpeth Hall said the school’s application process would remain the same, and it receives many applications each year for a limited number of openings.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro Police have determined that the contents of a suspicious package found at a...
Suspicious device in downtown Louisville rendered safe, Feds to handle investigation
39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham were charged with enhanced...
Father, son accused of leading drug trafficking organization in Jeffersontown arrested
TRIMARC reported at least three vehicles may have been involved.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Multiple cars involved in crash on Gene Snyder, all lanes blocked
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
Jeffersontown High School (Source: JCPS)
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

Latest News

An LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank...
LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist
This photo from Aug. 13, 2022, shows the damaged storefront of the Ireland’s Four Courts...
Va. police: Over a dozen injured when car crashes into pub
House passes Democrats' health care and climate bill, clearing measure for Biden's signature
Landmark climate bill heading to Biden's desk
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
Prosecutor: Stab attack on Salman Rushdie was ‘preplanned’
Puppy abandoned with dog bed in Upstate dumpster
Abandoned puppy found with dog bed in dumpster, officials say