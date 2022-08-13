Andrea Knabel’s family walk same route, same time as the day she went missing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Andrea Knabel is walking the same route at the same time as she did the day she went missing. Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on August 13 of 2019.

Andrea Knabel’s family was able to trace where and when she last walked the night she disappeared.

Friday night they walked the exact route at the exact time. It’s just one of the things they’re doing to honor and remember her.

Saturday will mark three years since Andrea Knabel disappeared and even though that fateful day gets further and further away, it hasn’t gotten any easier for her family.

“This very dark three year anniversary of her missing really haunts us and has been all week long,” Mike Knabel, Andrea’s father said. “We really haven’t been feeling very good this week about this because it’s such a long time.”

The family has a few events planned for the three year anniversary of her disappearance.

Thursday night they had a live event on their Facebook “Where is Andrea Knabel.”

Friday night they’re walking the path she walked the night she disappeared.

on Saturday they’re having a private family mass, followed by a public event.

“Later that evening we’re inviting the public at 8:30 to meet us there and we’re going to attempt to do a candlelit walk through the path that Andrea walked in Audobon park,” Mike Knabel said.

Three years later, there’s still no signs of Andrea but her family isn’t giving up.

“You stop when you get a reason to stop, and we have no reason to stop. And we aren’t planning on stopping any time soon,” Mike Knabel said.

These kinds of events are still leading to tips and leads.

Knabel says someone just reached out to them, and he thinks its because they saw the Facebook live on Thursday.

“And has came forward and wants to speak to Erin and I and we’re going to gladly meet with her very soon and see what she has. It was incredibly important,” Knabel said.

The last three years have been filled with tips and sightings all of which have been dead ends.

Knabel says in the last five weeks alone, there’s been five so called sightings of Andrea. Its led Knabel to become a little cynical but he still checks every single one.

“I’m racing down I71 to downtown Louisville because a person has my daughter at a gas station right by Churchill Downs and we’re going to meet him there in 15 minutes,” Knabel said. “You’re racing down there looking into the sun, could this really be your daughter? It excites you that it could be.”

If you’d like to help or stay updated on the search for Andrea, you can follow “Where is Andrea Knabel” on Facebook.

