Annual St. Joe’s picnic takes place this weekend

The St. Joseph’s House of Children Picnic is a tradition in Louisville that has remained a staple for 173 years, longer than the Kentucky Derby.
Thousands flood Frankfort Avenue for the 173rd St. Joe’s Picnic for the Kids Saturday.
Thousands flood Frankfort Avenue for the 173rd St. Joe’s Picnic for the Kids Saturday.(WAVE)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands flood Frankfort Avenue for the 173rd St. Joe’s Picnic for the Kids Saturday.

The annual event raises money to support St. Joseph Children’s Home. The organization’s goal is to raise money to help children find their forever homes.

“We have children that go through foster care here to adoption. And those are some of the most abused and neglected throughout the state of Kentucky; not just here in Jefferson County,” Chris Whalen from St. Joseph Children’s home said.

Whalen said their goal this year is to raise a million dollars and the picnic is their biggest fundraiser. It makes up more than 10% of St. Joseph Children’s Home annual operating budget.

During the two-day event, they are expecting 50,000 people to attend. Each day will be filled with games, food, drinks and family fun.

”I’ve been volunteering at picnic since I was 10 so 50 years,” Thurman Senn, who has been volunteering at the event for decades said. ’”I mean it really is a large family reunion. You see all the people that come year after year. To see all these people who work all these booths and do it, volunteering to make the world a better place; that’s really rewarding too.”

This year’s event kicks off at 5 p.m. Friday and runs through Saturday night.

To donate and learn more, click here.

