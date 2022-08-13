Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD officer involved collision with bicyclist

An LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank...
An LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street.(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A bicyclist hit a LMPD cruiser Saturday afternoon.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:00p.m. Sunday an LMPD officer was involved in a vehicle collision with a bicyclist on 31st Street and Bank Street.

LMPD says that the women riding the bike was traveling westbound in the eastbound lane of traffic on Bank Street. She then entered the intersection with 31st Street, striking the front end of an LMPD cruiser.

The women fell off her boke and suffered minor injuries. She was treated by EMS and refused to be taken to the hospital.

There were no other injuries.

LMPD’s 1st Division is investigating the collision.

