Louisville man accused of sharing explicit images using hidden camera

Jason Robert Wilkinson is being charged with video voyeurism and distributing sexual explicit...
Jason Robert Wilkinson is being charged with video voyeurism and distributing sexual explicit images without consent.(LMDC)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is being charged after allegedly installing a hidden camera in a women’s home and sharing explicit images on social media.

According to the arrest report, Jason Robert Wilkinson is being charged with video voyeurism and distributing sexual explicit images without consent.

The report states that during October 2017 and January 2021 Wilkinson intentionally used a camera to videotape the victim engaging in sexual activity without consent.

Wilkinson set up the camera in the victim’s home claiming it was a wifi extender.

While the camera was working, Wilkinson captured numerous photos and videos of the victim naked over the course of four years. Wilkinson then took those photos and videos and shared them on social media to at least three people.

His bond is set at $10,000 and is set to appear in court on August 22.

