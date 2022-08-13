Contact Troubleshooters
Lucky man wins lottery twice in a month

Officials say Duane Ketterman has cashed in a winning a lottery ticket twice in a month.
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A Delaware man is celebrating his second lottery win in about a month.

Officials with the Maryland Lottery shared that Duane Ketterman’s latest winning ticket returned more than $30,000.

Ketterman said he also collected an $18,000 lottery ticket in July.

The 43-year-old powerline technician said he regularly drives into Maryland for work, with a routine that includes buying lottery tickets. His last two winning tickets were playing Maryland’s Racetrax game.

Ketterman said he couldn’t believe he won the first time and was stunned to win again.

He said he plans to save his winnings for a rainy day.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

