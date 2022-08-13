Man arrested in connection to double shooting at Fern Valley Days Inn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Fern Valley Days Inn.

According to court documents, Ralph Dulak is being charged with attempted murder, strangulation, assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn around 4 a.m. Monday and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Dulak and the woman were in an argument that began inside the hotel room. When they walked out onto the balcony, both fired weapons at each other.

The woman was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

