3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County

2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal
2019 new conservation officer truck logo, decal(John Maxwell | WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury.

During the investigation, officers learned that Cody Cooper, 30, was driving a dirt bike with a juvenile passenger in a wooded area when they hit another dirt bike. That second dirt was being driven by a juvenile.

Both juveniles were wearing helmets.

All three sustained serious bodily injuries are were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating this accident.

