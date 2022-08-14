3 seriously injured in dirt bike accident in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, In. (WAVE) - Three people are seriously injured after a dirt bike accident on Saturday in Brown County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, around 12:30p.m. Saturday officers responded to the 8200 block of Highland Drive for an accident with serious injury.

During the investigation, officers learned that Cody Cooper, 30, was driving a dirt bike with a juvenile passenger in a wooded area when they hit another dirt bike. That second dirt was being driven by a juvenile.

Both juveniles were wearing helmets.

All three sustained serious bodily injuries are were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating this accident.

