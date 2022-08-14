Contact Troubleshooters
Death investigation underway after burned body was found near West Beuchel neighborhood

(CBS)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a body was found burned near the West Buechel neighborhood Saturday morning.

Arson investigators said firefighters were called to respond to the 6400 block of Six Mile Lane around 11 a.m. on a report of a brush fire.

After the fire was put out, officials found a body. No details on the victim were provided.

This is an ongoing investigation.

