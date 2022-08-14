Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Below normal temperatures all week long

File image
File image
By Christie Dutton
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Small rain chances for the beginning of the week but relatively dry
  • Below normal temperatures
  • Better rain chances next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A warm front moves into the area tonight bringing a small chance of an isolated shower or storm, otherwise partly cloudy. Temperatures fall into the 60s and near 70.

A low pressure center and attached cold front move through Monday morning bringing a slight chance of a shower and plenty of clouds. High temperatures will stay below normal in the low 80s.

Clouds decrease a bit Monday night as temperatures cool down to the 60s. Clouds increase on Tuesday with an area of rainfall that could reach parts of WAVE Country during the afternoon, but the path of the rain is still uncertain.

Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s. We expect a relatively dry second half of the week with plenty of rain chances in the forecast next week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

