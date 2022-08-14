FORECAST: Few showers for Sunday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered morning and midday showers and storms

Drier as we head into the new week

Unseasonably cool and mainly dry week ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, mainly through this morning and into the early afternoon. With rain chances at only 30%, not everyone will see the rain and it won’t be enough to cancel your Sunday plans!

As we approach the backside of an area of low pressure, a few lingering light showers are possible overnight. Temperatures fall into the 60s.

Unseasonably cool temperatures return Monday as highs only climb into the low to middle 70s. A stray shower or two will help to keep mainly cloudy skies in the area.

Tomorrow night, temperatures fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead towards the middle and late part of next week, a very nice stretch of weather is likely. Temperatures will remain below average with highs potentially only climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s for some! The cherry on top will be the sunshine expected for the end of the week.

