Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Few showers for Sunday

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Jessica Dobson
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered morning and midday showers and storms
  • Drier as we head into the new week
  • Unseasonably cool and mainly dry week ahead

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible, mainly through this morning and into the early afternoon. With rain chances at only 30%, not everyone will see the rain and it won’t be enough to cancel your Sunday plans!

As we approach the backside of an area of low pressure, a few lingering light showers are possible overnight. Temperatures fall into the 60s.

Unseasonably cool temperatures return Monday as highs only climb into the low to middle 70s. A stray shower or two will help to keep mainly cloudy skies in the area.

Tomorrow night, temperatures fall into the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

Looking ahead towards the middle and late part of next week, a very nice stretch of weather is likely. Temperatures will remain below average with highs potentially only climbing into the upper 70s and low 80s for some! The cherry on top will be the sunshine expected for the end of the week.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Robert Wilkinson is being charged with video voyeurism and distributing sexual explicit...
Louisville man accused of sharing explicit images using hidden camera
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham were charged with enhanced...
Father, son accused of leading drug trafficking organization in Jeffersontown arrested
Louisville Metro Police have determined that the contents of a suspicious package found at a...
Suspicious device in downtown Louisville rendered safe, Feds to handle investigation
Ralph Dulak is being charged with attempted murder, strangulation, assault and convicted felon...
Man arrested in connection to double shooting at Fern Valley Days Inn

Latest News

The weather may have unintended impacts on one of the most popular games in the world.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts soccer matches
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/11
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/10
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/9