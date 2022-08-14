Contact Troubleshooters
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release.

First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against a tree. The driver, 43-year-old Shelley Randolph, died at the scene.

Witnesses told police Randolph was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car.

The investigation, toxicology, and Medical Examiner report is pending, Smith said.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

