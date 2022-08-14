Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Illinois man was killed in a crash in Oldham County Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Rose Island, north of Oldham Acres Road, OC police chief Greg Smith said in a release.

First responders found a black, 2002 Jaguar pinned against a tree. The driver, 43-year-old Shelley Randolph, died at the scene.

Witnesses told police Randolph was driving at a high rate of speed and lost control of the car.

The investigation, toxicology, and Medical Examiner report is pending, Smith said.

No other information was provided.

