JCPS board member wants to discuss changing mask mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two and a half years later and the mask debate rages on. Conversations had at the start of the pandemic are still being had now in Jefferson County Public Schools.

JCPS is the only school district in Kentucky that has mandated students to wear masks. That’s based on CDC guidance, as Jefferson County is in the “red zone” for COVID cases.

But the mandate has also been polarizing, with several people on both sides speaking up during the first few days of school.

The Jefferson County Teachers Association asked its teachers through a survey what they think of the mask mandate. A little more than 3,400 teachers answered.

The results show more than half oppose masking in schools.

Here’s a breakdown of the survey’s results.

54% of JCPS teachers “oppose” or “strongly oppose” the mask mandate, with a total of 38% supporting it. 10% had no opinion.

To JCPS Board Member James Craig, those numbers are telling.

“So by a wide margin, the people that the board of Education demands implement its policy, is against its policy,” Craig said.

Craig represents the east end. Aside from the survey, he says since the mandate was put in place, he’s received hundreds of emails opposed to it..

“That type of loud, consistent feedback from the community forces us to have a conversation about this,” Craig said.

Craig says the amount of feedback he’s gotten has driven him to bring this issue up to the rest of the school board.

Hoping they can change the “mandate” to a “recommendation” He says two other members share his views, but the four others don’t.

One of those four is Chris Kolb.

The day after JCPS announced the mask mandate, Kolb tweeted: “The pre-COVID world is gone it’s never coming back. The sooner you admit this basic fact the sooner you can adapt to reality. The world has changed.”

“We’ve got intelligent people with defensible opinions deeply held on the board of education,” Craig said. “If the policy doesn’t change right now, I wouldn’t begrudge them. But given the feedback we’re getting, we have to have a conversation.”

Despite the opposition from teachers and some others in the community, the state’s Health Commissioner is still erring on the side of caution.

“If you’re in a red county, we would encourage schools to consider requiring masks when they have people indoors and closer confined spaces,” Dr. Steven Sack said.

Louisville Metro is in the red for COVID cases, but Craig says the rest of city isn’t following any kind of mandate, so why should JCPS?

“What is the positive impact that we’re having on the spread of COVID by this policy if it’s not happening,” Craig said.

The next JCPS board meeting is Tuesday, but Craig says, as of right now, there’s no place for it on the agenda. If it isn’t discussed, Craig says the board will have to call a special meeting to address it.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.