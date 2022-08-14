LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to I-264 East at Breckinridge Lane on a report of a crash, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officials said they found one of the cars engulfed in flames. The driver inside died at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. All lanes have reopened since the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.