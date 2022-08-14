Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a person was killed in a fiery crash on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. when Louisville Metro police officers were called to I-264 East at Breckinridge Lane on a report of a crash, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

Officials said they found one of the cars engulfed in flames. The driver inside died at the scene.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating. All lanes have reopened since the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Robert Wilkinson is being charged with video voyeurism and distributing sexual explicit...
Louisville man accused of sharing explicit images using hidden camera
39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham were charged with enhanced...
Father, son accused of leading drug trafficking organization in Jeffersontown arrested
Louisville Metro Police have determined that the contents of a suspicious package found at a...
Suspicious device in downtown Louisville rendered safe, Feds to handle investigation
Ralph Dulak is being charged with attempted murder, strangulation, assault and convicted felon...
Man arrested in connection to double shooting at Fern Valley Days Inn
Around 5:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a robbery of a U.S. Postal worker on the 7800...
USPS worker robbed in PRP neighborhood

Latest News

File image
FORECAST: Few showers for Sunday
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school
A student wearing a mask while in school.
JCPS board member wants to discuss changing mask mandate
Thousands flood Frankfort Avenue for the 173rd St. Joe’s Picnic for the Kids Saturday.
Annual St. Joe’s picnic takes place this weekend