Shooting in Portland neighborhood sends man to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a shooting in the Portland neighborhood Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond around 4:30 a.m. to 22nd Street at Lytle Street on a report of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found a man shot. He was taken to University Hospital with injuries officials believe are not serious.

LMPD is investigating. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD.

