Sister, son of Louisville women found dead seek support to pay for school

One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.(WAVE)
By Nick Picht
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.

Her name was Danielle Wade and police found her two month old son DreSeaun still alive clutching his mother’s body. His hand was raw because he had apparently been trying to eat it to survive.

He spent several days in the apartment with the body.

We talked to Wade’s sister Jasmine she’s caring for DreSeaun’s older brother Denali, who’s six.

Denali misses his brother and has only seen his brother once since the death of their mother.

Wade told us she and Denali are moving to Atlanta to be with family.

“Just good people to be around. Some are registered nurses and some are in real estate, Jasmine Wade said. “And just I feel like he need to be around those good role models and that good male energy that I can’t give him. I’m single, I’m not married and I’m still pretty young. And I’m still figuring out my own life while trying to, you know, be a parent to my sister’s son who’s never coming back.”

Wade said she’s trying to raise money through a GoFundMe account to send her nephew to a good school. She doesn’t see her other nephew but says he’s healthy.

To help Denail, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

