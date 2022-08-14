Contact Troubleshooters
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway

Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle the influence, assault...
Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle the influence, assault and criminal mischief.(MGN)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has been charged with murder after the deadly fiery crash that happened on the Watterson Expressway early Sunday morning.

According to court documents, Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle the influence, assault and criminal mischief.

Lara was driving eastbound on I-264 when she hit another vehicle in the back at a high speed. This caused the second vehicle to catch on fire.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Dominique Johnson, 33, is the man who died during this crash.

Johnson died from his injuries he sustained in the accident and fire.

Officials said they found one of the cars engulfed in flames. Dominique Johnson was inside the vehicle and died at the scene.

