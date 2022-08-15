18-year-old arrested in Shively homicide case appears in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager who was charged in connection to a shooting death of a 29-year-old man in early June appeared in court on Monday morning.

Javontae Stewart-Moore, 18, was charged with complicity to murder in the death of Jordin Barnes near the 4500 block of Dixie Highway that happened on June 5.

Officers found Barnes in a parking lot at the location who had been shot while on a bicycle. Barnes was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stewart-Moore was arrested by Shively police on June 15. He had also been charged in a separate case for complicity to robbery, where the suspect had robbed another victim at gunpoint for his vehicle.

The stolen vehicle was the same one used in the shooting on Dixie Highway, according to officials.

On Monday, a judge set Stewart-Moore’s bond to $250,000 full cash. Stewart Moore is expected back in court on Sept. 21.

