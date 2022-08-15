Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

3 injured in shooting at Six Flags near Chicago

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside...
A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the three victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) - Three people have been hurt in a shooting outside an amusement park north of Chicago.

A spokesperson for Six Flags Great America said the victims were in a parking lot outside the amusement park in Gurnee when shots were fired from a vehicle.

The vehicle immediately drove away.

Two of the people injured were taken to a hospital for evaluation and one refused treatment, according to the spokesperson.

The park is located about 45 miles north of Chicago.

WGN News spoke with Laurie Walker and her daughter, Grace, who were inside the park when the shooting incident occurred.

Walker said they were waiting in line for the ‘Ricochet’ in the southwest area of the park around 7:50 p.m. when she noticed people running in a panic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
Jason Robert Wilkinson is being charged with video voyeurism and distributing sexual explicit...
Louisville man accused of sharing explicit images using hidden camera
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham were charged with enhanced...
Father, son accused of leading drug trafficking organization in Jeffersontown arrested
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
Sister, son of Louisville woman found dead seek support to pay for school

Latest News

WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
WAVE LATE OLYMPICS NEWS
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after being taken off life support
The Congressional delegation is led by Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts and is to...
US Congress members meet Taiwan leader amid China anger
Nonprofit Friends of Eastern Cemetery tries their best to clean up the nearly 30 acre property...
‘It hurts a lot’: Nonprofit works to restore abandoned graveyard for families