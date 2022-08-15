Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As you wait for the train to pass and unblock the intersection on your way home, you may have the same question that Shelley asked WAVE News:

“Why is there no limit to the length of trains and/or how long they can block intersections?”

The short answer is that the federal government says a limit would be “unsafe” for railroad systems.

The long answer is that Kentucky tried to address the issue and was eventually overruled.

Before 2020, there was a law on the books, KY 277.200, that forbade unmoving trains from standing still blocking roadways for more than five minutes at a time:

“(1) No railroad company shall obstruct any public highway or street, or the navigation of any stream, by stopping and permitting trains, engines or cars to stand upon a public grade crossing or upon a drawbridge for more than five (5) minutes at any one time, unless such stopping and standing is caused by circumstances beyond control of the railroad company.”

However, in 2020, a federal judge decided that law violated the Federal Railroad Safety Act of 1970. The ruling from Association of American Railroads v. Hatfield said the Kentucky law would have required “shorter or faster trains”; furthermore, it would require changes to brake testing policies. These changes, according to the court, would have hindered train safety.

“[T]he Kentucky statutes at issue have the effect of directly regulating railroads, whether by affecting the length of their trains, the performance of their federally-mandated air brake tests, or otherwise. In light of the Congressional policies underlying the FRSA, the state does not have the authority to regulate highway safety to the extent that its laws require the railroad to effect such substantial changes,” wrote the judge in the Association of American Railroads v. Hatfield opinion.

Therefore, as of that ruling, the Kentucky in question has been void.

“While the Court understands the frustrations of motorists and local law enforcement stemming from extended delays at railroad crossings, the type of limitations included in KRS §§ 277.200 and 525.140 must come from the federal government,” the opinion further states.

The American Association of Railroads also acknowledges the inconvenience of block roadways, and released this 2021 fact sheet about mitigation efforts.

Similarly, recent federal funding is addressing the issue. Those efforts are detailed here.

