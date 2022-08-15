Basketball camp continues Ahmad Price’s legacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahmad Price, a local basketball star died on July 30. Sunday afternoon dozens of kids got a lesson in basketball and entrepreneurship in his honor.

Price helped lead Fern Creek High School to back-to-back regional titles, the first time in school history. He last played at Indiana University Southeast, where he was named Newcomer of the Year and Second Team All Conference.

His death hit the community hard so much so his family created a basketball camp and scholarship in his name.

Price’s talent on the court was obvious, but what many people didn’t see was the work he did off the court.

This new basketball camp and scholarship fund is going to continue his legacy.

When Ahmad Price wasn’t showing out on the court, he was showing support off it.

“He was like I said, very genuine, pure, pure-hearted person,” Clint Wickliffe Jr., Price’s best friend said. “He’d do anything, give the clothes off his back for you. Even if he didn’t know you.”

Last year, the IU Southeast standout and his brother Juan put together a winter coat drive in honor of their cousin who died. It made them realize they could really make a difference.

Now, that giving spirit is being passed on.

“A lot of his coaches and people that he worked out with came together and they wanted to do a camp in his name and a scholarship foundation to send a kid into college or anything to pursue their dreams in his name,” said Juan Price Jr.

Sunday’s camp started with a lesson on entrepreneurship and things bigger than basketball. After that the drills began.

“We were focusing on ball-handling, passing, moving without the ball, defense,” said Wes Hinton, the founder of the DELTA Foundation.

The kids learned the basics of basketball, while Price’s family learned how to start the healing process.

“Look at all this love here. All this gratitude. We’re just grateful for everybody’s support. It just shows how much of a great person Ahmad was,” said Artie Mitchell, Price’s mother.

“It’s hard to mourn when you got a bunch of kids out here smiling and having fun. And we’re out here having fun too,” Price’s brother Xavier said.

Having fun while remembering the man who gave them so much while he was here.

“Ahmad’s smiling right now. Ahmad’s loving this. These are the things, camps and community and family, that Ahmad loved,” said Juan Price, Price’s father.

Price’s family says this is an event they plan to have every single year. They say it’s just going to keep getting bigger and better.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.