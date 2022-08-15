Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Brother of former NFL player sought in fatal shooting at youth football game, police say

Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.
Yaqub Salik Talib is being sought in connection with a fatal shooting near Dallas.(Source: Lancaster PD/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Texas (CNN) - An altercation between coaches at a youth football game in Texas led to a fatal shooting Saturday night.

The Lancaster Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrest of Yaqub Salik Talib.

He’s the brother of Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, who played for five teams over the course of 11 years in the NFL.

The shooting took place in Lancaster Community Park about 17 miles south of Dallas.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
Sister, son of Louisville woman found dead seek support to pay for school
Death investigation underway after burned body was found near West Beuchel neighborhood

Latest News

Boston police helped a groom get to his wedding.
Boston police help groom get to his wedding
GRAPHIC WARNING: A secret treatment center in Ukraine has already been hit by shelling several...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine: Front line medics save lives as war rages
FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use
FORECAST: Cloudy with isolated rain chances