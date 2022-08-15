Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cats Make it Look Easy Verses Carleton

Kentucky improves to 3-0 in the Bahamas.
Kentucky improves to 3-0 in the Bahamas.(UK Athletics)
By UK Athletics
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASSAU, Bahamas (Courtesy: UK Athletics) – The temperature outside may have been hot in Nassau on Saturday, but it wasn’t as hot as the Kentucky Wildcats were inside the Baha Mar Resort.

Kentucky made 48 of 82 (58.5 percent) shots, including 15 of 30 (50 percent) from behind the arc, on the way to a 118-56 blowout win over Carleton (Canada).

Jacob Toppin led the charge for the Cats, making 11 of his 14 shots, including five of six from long range, on his way to 27 points. Toppin added six assists, two steals and a pair of rebounds in the game. Antonio Reeves was also hot, making five of eight from behind the arc on his way to 23 points.

Kentucky, which won in blowout fashion for the third straight game, got 17 points and six assists from Sahvir Wheeler, while Cason Wallace had 15 points, five steals, four assists and three rebounds. Oscar Tshiebwe had just eight points but did grab 13 rebounds in 22 minutes of action.

Kentucky got on the board first on a Wallace dunk and the Cats extended the lead to4-0 on a Jacob Toppin jumper. Carleton would answer with four in a row to tie the game.

It wouldn’t be tied for long. Just 13 seconds into the tie, UK got a CJ Fredrick basket and free throw, followed by dunks from Tshiebwe and Wallace. Tshiebwe would convert a layup to complete the 9-0 run that gave the Cats a 13-4 advantage.

Carleton would get a basket to stop the bleeding, but the respite didn’t last long. The Cats would mount another run, this one 10-0, to extend the lead to 23-6. Reeves sparked this spurt with a pair of threes and a dunk, accounting for the final eight points in the stretch.

Kentucky would outscore Carleton 51-15 to end the first half, with four Cats (Reeves, Toppin and Wheeler) each reaching double figures in scoring in the first 20 minutes.

While the offensive numbers were impressive, it was Kentucky’s defense the turned this game into a blowout in the first 20 minutes. Kentucky forced 16 Carleton turnovers in the first half and scored 25 points off those miscues. UK held Carleton to eight for 31 (25.8 percent) shooting from the floor, including just one of 11 (9.1 percent) from behind the arc.

In the second half, Kentucky scored the first seven points, 10 of the first 12 and 22 of the first 26, extending the lead to 77-23 with 14:32 to play.

Kentucky shot the ball extremely well in the second half, hitting 11 of their first 15 from behind the arc to blow this game wide open.

Kentucky completes its four-game set in the Bahamas by facing the host nation in Sunday’s finale. The Cats and the Bahamian National Select Team will face off at noon on Sunday in a game that can be seen on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
Jason Robert Wilkinson is being charged with video voyeurism and distributing sexual explicit...
Louisville man accused of sharing explicit images using hidden camera
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and 19-year-old Joseph M. Lanham were charged with enhanced...
Father, son accused of leading drug trafficking organization in Jeffersontown arrested
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
Sister, son of Louisville woman found dead seek support to pay for school

Latest News

Semifinals are set for Wednesday
Women’s Cup Semifinals are Set
Antonio Reeves was named the MVP of the Big Blue Bahamas trip.
Hot shooting Reeves Sparks Kentucky Comeback
Adou Thiero. Kentucky beat Tec De Monterrey 102-40. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Seven Cats score in double figures in 102-40 win over Tec de Monterrey in Bahamas
The Baha Mar in the Bahamas.
Cats cruise to 108-56 win over Dominican Republic National Select Team in Bahamas opener