Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year’s Kentucky State Fair starts on Aug. 18, and Louisville Metro Police have provided a list of road closures for drivers headed to the Kentucky Expo Center.

Police said the list provided includes restricted traffic areas as well as roads closed off to street parking.

Aug. 19-Aug 21 and Aug. 26-Aug. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m (Restricted Traffic)

Phillips Lane from Monarch Drive to Freedom Way (Authorized Vehicles Only)

Phillips Lane from Freedom Way to Crittenden Drive (Residents, Guests and Phillips Lane Business Patrons Only)

Aug. 19 - Aug 21 and Aug. 26 - Aug. 28 (No Stopping Anytime)

Phillips Lane from Preston Highway to Crittenden Drive

Monarch Drive from Phillips Lane to Manning Road

Emberson Avenue from Phillips Lane to End

Crittenden Drive from Cheyenne Avenue to Gate 3

