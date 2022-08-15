Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10Best Award

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One of Dollywood’s most popular events has again been nominated for an award.

The Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which is part of Dollywood’s Harvest Festival, began in 2017 and has been nominated for the USA Today 10Best Award for Best Theme Park Halloween event, according to a park spokesperson.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival creates an environment for family fun and features the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, which serves as a “great glowing end to the evening.” The park will host the event from Sept. 23 to Oct. 29 and stays open until 9:00 p.m. each night, giving guests time to spot thousands of carved pumpkins throughout the park.

“Families will bask in the glow of thousands of intricately-carved pumpkins as they wander through displays throughout Dollywood’s Timber Canyon, Wilderness Pass, and upper Craftsman’s Valley areas,” a spokesperson said ahead of this year’s event. “Beyond the impressive displays, guests can find a number of exciting activities to create new memories together.”

Those interested in voting can do so here through Monday, Sept. 12 at 11:59 p.m. Anyone is eligible to vote and will be able to once per day, per device.

