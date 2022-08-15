FORECAST: Cloudy with isolated rain chances

WEATHER HEADLINES

RAIN CHANCES: Isolated chances until end of the week

TEMPERATURES: Remain below average through the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy skies are in today’s forecast with the potential of isolated showers. Patchy fog is possible this morning. Clouds begin to break up this afternoon as temperatures climb into the low 80s.

Tonight features partly cloudy skies as we cool into the 60s.

After a sunnier start to the day, more clouds roll in Tuesday afternoon as a system passes to our west. A few showers can’t be ruled out. Highs top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Partly cloudy skies are expected Tuesday night as lows return to the 60s.

Highs remain in the 80s through the rest of the workweek. Rain chances look to increase for the weekend.

