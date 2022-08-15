FORECAST: Isolated showers this afternoon with brief sunshine

WEATHER HEADLINES

Isolated to scattered showers possible Tuesday

Better chance for sunshine mid-week

Thunderstorm chances increase toward the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mostly cloudy this afternoon with a few sun breaks. Isolated shower possible but most will remain dry.

Tonight features partly cloudy skies as we cool into the 60s. Partly sunny early in the day with mainly cloudy skies into the afternoon. A few “backwards-moving” showers possible into the afternoon but no widespread rain expected.

Partly cloudy skies Tuesday night with perhaps some patchy fog.

Humidity will increase toward the weekend with showers and thunderstorms also on the increase. We’ll monitor the trends on this to adjust rain chances as we get closer.

