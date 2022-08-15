Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Minor rain chances with below normal temps

Trust the WAVE Storm Tracking Team to provide you with the latest weather conditions for WAVE Country.
By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Isolated downpour possible Tuesday afternoon
  • Temperatures stay below normal through mid-week
  • Higher rain chances by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will try to break up somewhat overnight tonight as most of us look to stay dry. Low temperatures for all will drop into the 60s.

Clouds will build back into the region late Tuesday morning into the afternoon. However, rain chances look slim with most places staying dry. An isolated to scattered downpour is possible with the 30% chance. Highs stay below average in the lower 80s.

Things will quiet down Tuesday night as scattered showers drop off the radar and partly cloudy skies take hold once again. It’ll be another somewhat cool night in the 60s with a few patches of fog heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s shower chance looks a little smaller than Tuesday’s thanks to a lesser influence from Tuesday’s disturbance. Expect a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Thursday sees a sunnier afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, but the upper 80s and more “normal” temperatures will return for the end of the week.

Higher storm chances will also make their return this weekend as a large-scale disturbance from the northwest drives a cold front closer to us by Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

