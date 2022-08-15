Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Staying somewhat cool with small shower chances early this week

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:35 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Scattered showers possible Tuesday afternoon
  • Temperatures stay below normal through mid week
  • Higher rain chances by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will try to break up somewhat overnight tonight as most of us look to stay dry. Low temperatures for all will drop into the 60s.

We’ll cloud up once again Tuesday afternoon as a disturbance moving in from the northwest sparks some scattered showers and downpours on the radar. A lot of locations will miss this rain entirely. Highs will be in the lower 80s as this happens.

Things will quiet down Tuesday night as scattered showers drop off the radar and partly cloudy skies take hold once again. It’ll be another somewhat cool night in the 60s with a few patches of fog heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s shower chance looks a little smaller than Tuesday’s thanks to a lesser influence from Tuesday’s disturbance. Expect a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Thursday sees a sunnier afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, but the upper 80s and more “normal” temperatures will return for the end of the week. Higher storm chances will also make their return this weekend as a large-scale disturbance from the northwest drives a cold front closer to us by Sunday.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, August 15, 2022

Most Read

Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
Sister, son of Louisville woman found dead seek support to pay for school
Death investigation underway after burned body was found near West Beuchel neighborhood

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Monday, August 15, 2022
The weather may have unintended impacts on one of the most popular games in the world.
Behind the Forecast: How weather impacts soccer matches
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/11
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Weather Blog 8/10