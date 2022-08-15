FORECAST: Staying somewhat cool with small shower chances early this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Scattered showers possible Tuesday afternoon

Temperatures stay below normal through mid week

Higher rain chances by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds will try to break up somewhat overnight tonight as most of us look to stay dry. Low temperatures for all will drop into the 60s.

We’ll cloud up once again Tuesday afternoon as a disturbance moving in from the northwest sparks some scattered showers and downpours on the radar. A lot of locations will miss this rain entirely. Highs will be in the lower 80s as this happens.

Things will quiet down Tuesday night as scattered showers drop off the radar and partly cloudy skies take hold once again. It’ll be another somewhat cool night in the 60s with a few patches of fog heading into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday’s shower chance looks a little smaller than Tuesday’s thanks to a lesser influence from Tuesday’s disturbance. Expect a partly sunny afternoon with highs in the 80s.

Thursday sees a sunnier afternoon with highs in the mid 80s, but the upper 80s and more “normal” temperatures will return for the end of the week. Higher storm chances will also make their return this weekend as a large-scale disturbance from the northwest drives a cold front closer to us by Sunday.

