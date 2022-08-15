Goode Weather Blog 8/15
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAGWEED SEASON
Ah yes. The lovely time of year when those of us with allergies get to sneeze while we try to enjoy the season changes. Ragweed will be a factor through about Mid-September.
NICE BREAK
It has been 6 days since the 90s ruled the map. We look to keep that streak going but could warm close to that level around Saturday.
STATE FAIR TIME!
Thursday kicks off the 1st day and it turns out Thursday...looks to be the pick of the week! Enjoy all that food!
STORMY WEEKEND?
Humidity and thunderstorm chances will start to increase somewhat Saturday but really ramp up Sunday/Monday. It is likely we will have to increase thunderstorm chances as we get closer in time.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.