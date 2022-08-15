Goode Weather Blog 8/15

RAGWEED SEASON

Ragweed season is kicking in! (wavenews)

Ah yes. The lovely time of year when those of us with allergies get to sneeze while we try to enjoy the season changes. Ragweed will be a factor through about Mid-September.

NICE BREAK

Nice breaks from the 90s and the high index! (wavenews)

It has been 6 days since the 90s ruled the map. We look to keep that streak going but could warm close to that level around Saturday.

STATE FAIR TIME!

Lots of sunshine expected to open up the fair! (wavenews)

Thursday kicks off the 1st day and it turns out Thursday...looks to be the pick of the week! Enjoy all that food!

STORMY WEEKEND?

A very slow-moving low pressure will move into the area over the weekend...gradually increase rain chances. (wavenews)

Humidity and thunderstorm chances will start to increase somewhat Saturday but really ramp up Sunday/Monday. It is likely we will have to increase thunderstorm chances as we get closer in time.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.