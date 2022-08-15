JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year

Contact Troubleshooters
By Natalia Martinez and Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned.

The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to parents and guardians by PRP High School Principal Sheri Duff.

According to the letter, a student had been acting suspiciously and staff began an investigation. They discovered a gun found inside the student’s backpack that had been handled by two students.

The two students were cited by JCPS Security, and the letter said the students will be disciplined based on JCPS’ Student Support and Behavior Intervention Handbook.

The district battled a record number of guns firearms on campus during the last school year, reaching a total of 24 guns seized and 35 total gun incidents.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate.

