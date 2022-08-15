LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood Monday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 800 block of West Florence Avenue on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot. Officials believe the victim is in his 40s.

Investigators said the shooting may have happened at a different location before they found the man.

The victim was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries. LMPD continues the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

