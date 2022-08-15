Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident.
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after a crash involving a motorcycle in east Louisville on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a two-vehicle accident, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff confirmed.

Early investigation revealed a vehicle and a motorcycle were heading in opposite directions on Chamberlain Lane when they crashed into each other. Further details on the crash are under investigation by LMPD’s Traffic Unit.

The adult man riding the motorcycle was dead at the scene, Ruoff confirmed.

Police said the woman driving the other vehicle stayed on scene and was uninjured in the crash.

The roadway near the scene is expected to be closed for around two hours as officials work to clear the area.

