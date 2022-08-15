Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville 2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital

By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing their second open-heart surgery, 2-year-old Clay went home on Monday.

Clay was born in Nov. 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old.

Despite the efforts of caregivers and doctors, he was listed for a heart transplant in Jan. 2022.

Clay received a heart transplant on July 5 and his parents, Brandon and Hannah Goodwin were able to take him home on Monday.

He was treated to a celebratory parade thrown together by the staff at the hospital.

Clay is one of three pediatric heart transplants done so far this year at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

