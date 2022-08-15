Louisville man indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly hit-and-run in 2020

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted on manslaughter charges after police accused him of being the driver of a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man back in 2020.

Court documents said Daniel Logsdon was hit by a car and killed on Nov. 13, 2020.

Keelin Tay’Shawn Long was charged on June 7, 2022 with manslaughter, failure to render aid, and speeding over 11 miles per hour.

Long was 18 at the time of the incident.

