Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man indicted on manslaughter charges after deadly hit-and-run in 2020

Keelin Tay'shawn Long was indicted on manslaughter charges after a deadly hit-and-run that...
Keelin Tay'shawn Long was indicted on manslaughter charges after a deadly hit-and-run that happened in 2020.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was indicted on manslaughter charges after police accused him of being the driver of a deadly hit-and-run that killed a man back in 2020.

Court documents said Daniel Logsdon was hit by a car and killed on Nov. 13, 2020.

Keelin Tay’Shawn Long was charged on June 7, 2022 with manslaughter, failure to render aid, and speeding over 11 miles per hour.

Long was 18 at the time of the incident.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
Sister, son of Louisville woman found dead seek support to pay for school
Death investigation underway after burned body was found near West Beuchel neighborhood

Latest News

The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a...
Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer
FILE: Kentucky State Fair 2021
Complete list of road closures for Kentucky State Fair 2022
Maria Lara
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264
A new computer lab and resource center for residents in the Shawnee neighborhood was opened to...
New computer lab, tech resource center unveiled in Shawnee neighborhood