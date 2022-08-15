Contact Troubleshooters
New computer lab, tech resource center unveiled in Shawnee neighborhood

A new computer lab and resource center for residents in the Shawnee neighborhood was opened to the public on Monday morning.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new computer lab and resource center for residents in the Shawnee neighborhood was opened to the public on Monday morning.

The new technology center, located inside the Volunteers of America Health facility at 4303 West Broadway, was opened as part of a community resource to allow guests to access computers and a printer.

According to officials, the computer lab provides West Louisville residents with more access to high-speed internet and computers for work and school-related needs.

“We are honored to be a part of this and to see the amazing impact that it will have,” Taylor Amerman with the CDW Corporation said. “It is completely aligned to our commitment to addressing digital equity by providing access to the technology itself and the connectivity it provides, as well as the education and the digital literacy skills will be developed, and finally the workforce opportunity that it will create.”

The computer lab was opened through a partnership with the Louisville Metro Government Digital Inclusion Project and a donation from CDW.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

