Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning.

Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas. Employees tell us it happened in the “paint two” area.

The paint section of the plant was evacuated.

One person in the paint area was taken to the Georgetown hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

Emergency management officials say no other part of the facility was impacted.

This is a developing story.

Hazmat team outside Toyota plant in Georgetown. Employees had to evacuate due to a chemical mix up. More details at noon. pic.twitter.com/mFMwFLIpkN — Chelsea Jones (@ChelseaWkyt) August 15, 2022

