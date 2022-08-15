Contact Troubleshooters
Part of Georgetown Toyota plant evacuated after hazmat incident

(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A section of the Georgetown Toyota plant was evacuated and one person was sent to the hospital after a chemical accident Monday morning.

Scott County Emergency Management says there was an accidental mixing of two chemicals in the paint area of the plant. That caused a release of some sort of gas. Employees tell us it happened in the “paint two” area.

The paint section of the plant was evacuated.

One person in the paint area was taken to the Georgetown hospital as a precaution.

No other injuries were reported.

Emergency management officials say no other part of the facility was impacted.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

