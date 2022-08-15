Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Kentucky State University have a lot of questions ahead of their semester, and some are left wondering if they’ll even have a place to stay on campus.

Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying they don’t have a placement in a residence hall.

Gia Smith’s daughter is a sophomore at Kentucky State. She was planning to move into her dorm this week but now, she’s not sure if she’ll have a dorm to move into.

Thursday an email went out to returning KSU students. It states that “limited on campus housing will be available” this semester. Students were told to delay their arrival on campus and plan to be placed in temporary housing at a local hotel.

Classes start in one week and many students have not received an update regarding if and when they can move in.

“Financially, this is not well thought out, it’s an inconvenience, it’s just not thought out for families, it’s not thought out for the students, it’s an inconvenience and it’s unfair to the students across the board,” Smith said.

For some students, this is not the first semester that they’ve experienced issues with on-campus housing.

“When we got there last year her housing assignment when we showed up, someone was in the room and we let them know that and then they placed her in McCullen and when she got to that room the heat just never turned off in their dorm room and their door never locked,” Smith said.

Smith’s daughter was then placed in a hotel of campus with no price adjustment. According to the KSU website, assignments are given on a first come, first served basis, so Smith and her daughter filled out this year’s housing application almost immediately.

“We were on top of our game to pay the deposit and make sure the application fee was paid so we didn’t run into any hiccups this year and here we are again,” Smith said.

WKYT has made multiple attempts to reach out to Kentucky State University regarding the current housing situation, but we have not yet received a response.

