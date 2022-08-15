Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Some students at Kentucky State University may be left without housing

Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying they don’t have a placement in a residence hall.
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some students at Kentucky State University have a lot of questions ahead of their semester, and some are left wondering if they’ll even have a place to stay on campus.

Move in for K-State is Thursday, but some students said they got an email saying they don’t have a placement in a residence hall.

Gia Smith’s daughter is a sophomore at Kentucky State. She was planning to move into her dorm this week but now, she’s not sure if she’ll have a dorm to move into.

Thursday an email went out to returning KSU students. It states that “limited on campus housing will be available” this semester. Students were told to delay their arrival on campus and plan to be placed in temporary housing at a local hotel.

Classes start in one week and many students have not received an update regarding if and when they can move in.

“Financially, this is not well thought out, it’s an inconvenience, it’s just not thought out for families, it’s not thought out for the students, it’s an inconvenience and it’s unfair to the students across the board,” Smith said.

For some students, this is not the first semester that they’ve experienced issues with on-campus housing.

“When we got there last year her housing assignment when we showed up, someone was in the room and we let them know that and then they placed her in McCullen and when she got to that room the heat just never turned off in their dorm room and their door never locked,” Smith said.

Smith’s daughter was then placed in a hotel of campus with no price adjustment. According to the KSU website, assignments are given on a first come, first served basis, so Smith and her daughter filled out this year’s housing application almost immediately.

“We were on top of our game to pay the deposit and make sure the application fee was paid so we didn’t run into any hiccups this year and here we are again,” Smith said.

WKYT has made multiple attempts to reach out to Kentucky State University regarding the current housing situation, but we have not yet received a response.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
Jefferson County Public Schools security called Louisville Metro Police around 11:30 a.m. on...
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
Maria Lara
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264

Latest News

McDonald's races to hire people over 50 as companies seek to lure retirees back to work. Also,...
Your Money: Local inflation impact, McDonald's recruiting 50+, Hot Barbie color, Walmart+ bundle
LMPD officers were called to the scene of a shooting in the 600 block of South 35th Street...
Man wounded in Bashford Manor neighborhood shooting
FORECAST: Increasing clouds with isolated rain chance
A new set of sneakers inspired by University of Louisville athletics will be releasing soon by...
Hailey van Lith, adidas debut new UofL-inspired sneakers
Dominique Johnson, 33, was killed when his car was hit from behind on I-264 Sunday morning.
‘God I love that boy’: Man killed on I-264 remembered by high school basketball coach