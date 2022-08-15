Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer

The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a...
The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.(WAVE News)
By Natalia Martinez
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person.

The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.

“Kind, empathetic, genuine, everything that embodies being a good soul, a good individual, a good person,” Cottongim’s best friend, St. Matthew Police officer Shaun Sargent said.

It was those qualities that Sargent and others described of Zach, which made him a great father, husband, son and officer.

It was a job he loved, according to his best friend.

“You were just waiting for whatever the day brought in store,” Sargent said. “He had that excitement, that energy bubbling out of him.”

Cottongim had been with LMPD for seven years. Last December, while clearing an abandoned vehicle on I-64, he was hit. Surgery wasn’t enough to save the young father of two.

On Monday, state representatives and city officials unveiled the new sign that will go above the strip of highway on I-64 from Story Avenue to Grinstead Drive.

There were expressions of gratitude towards Cottongim’s father, Dale, who is an LMPD officer himself, as well as to his family who have given up so much.

“We’re people too,” Sargent said. “We’re humans, we have emotions. We’re no different than anybody else. We just have a different job.”

The hope, officials said, is that as people drive by the memorial, they will learn about Cottongim’s selflessness and chose to “Be like Zach,” a slogan that’s rippled throughout the department.

“To be like him, it embodies everything of continuing his legacy,” Sargent said.

The sign will be placed in the next couple of days.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
Sister, son of Louisville woman found dead seek support to pay for school
Death investigation underway after burned body was found near West Beuchel neighborhood

Latest News

A new computer lab and resource center for residents in the Shawnee neighborhood was opened to...
New computer lab, tech resource center unveiled in Shawnee neighborhood
Head to Roots 101 African American Museum on Saturday, August 13 for free school uniforms.
Free school uniform giveaway Saturday at Roots 101 African American Museum
People in Lake Forest are getting a new neighbor, and they’re not happy about it. A concrete...
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built
Construction of the concrete plant has started.
Neighborhood fighting to stop concrete plant from being built