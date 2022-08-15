Strip of highway to be named in honor of fallen LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Millions of eyes driving down a strip of I-64 will look up and see a sign that many hope will inspire them to be a good person.

The sign will serve as a memorial for fallen LMPD Officer Zachary Cottongim. It will act as a symbol of why he’s made his home state so proud.

“Kind, empathetic, genuine, everything that embodies being a good soul, a good individual, a good person,” Cottongim’s best friend, St. Matthew Police officer Shaun Sargent said.

It was those qualities that Sargent and others described of Zach, which made him a great father, husband, son and officer.

It was a job he loved, according to his best friend.

“You were just waiting for whatever the day brought in store,” Sargent said. “He had that excitement, that energy bubbling out of him.”

Cottongim had been with LMPD for seven years. Last December, while clearing an abandoned vehicle on I-64, he was hit. Surgery wasn’t enough to save the young father of two.

On Monday, state representatives and city officials unveiled the new sign that will go above the strip of highway on I-64 from Story Avenue to Grinstead Drive.

There were expressions of gratitude towards Cottongim’s father, Dale, who is an LMPD officer himself, as well as to his family who have given up so much.

“We’re people too,” Sargent said. “We’re humans, we have emotions. We’re no different than anybody else. We just have a different job.”

The hope, officials said, is that as people drive by the memorial, they will learn about Cottongim’s selflessness and chose to “Be like Zach,” a slogan that’s rippled throughout the department.

“To be like him, it embodies everything of continuing his legacy,” Sargent said.

The sign will be placed in the next couple of days.

