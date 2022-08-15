Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Therapy surf dog takes final ride on the waves

For 13 years, Ricochet the golden retriever has assisted special needs children and wounded veterans with surfing. (Source: KFMB, Jose Martinez, CNN)
By Heather Hope
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the final “surf’s up” for a southern California therapy dog.

For 13 years, Ricochet the golden retriever has assisted special needs children and wounded veterans with surfing. But now, she’s hanging up her surfboard after suffering her own health challenges.

She’s now over 14 years old and was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, a mass on her liver and arthritis in her spine.

Ricochet took her final ride at La Jolla Shores, helping Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez ride the waves. Martinez lost both legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan.

Ricochet helped Martinez in his recovery by getting him back in the ocean.

“She’s getting a lot older now, so unfortunately she has not been wanting to surf a lot more like she used to,” Martinez said.

Ricochet has a rich history of helping humans in need. Her very first assisted surf happened in 2009 when she counterbalanced the surfboard for a 14-year-old boy with a spinal cord injury.

But now in 2022, she’s riding the final wave with Martinez, who was told he would be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

“For me to be able to help out the dog that helped me kick-start my surfing career and my surfing life, it is just as if I am filling her cup up as much as she filled mine up,” Martinez said.

Ricochet helped Martinez achieve his number-one ranking in the International Surf Association’s prone assist division. He now has a dream to compete in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
A 43-year-old man was killed in the crash.
Illinois man dies in Oldham County crash
LMPD: Person killed in fiery crash on Watterson Expressway
One year ago a mother was found dead inside her apartment in the Saint Dennis neighborhood.
Sister, son of Louisville woman found dead seek support to pay for school
Death investigation underway after burned body was found near West Beuchel neighborhood

Latest News

A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match.
'It was kind of like a miracle': Woman donates kidney to older brother in need
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Defense Secretary Austin positive for COVID-19 for second time
Around 9 a.m. Monday morning, LMPD officers were called to the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood...
LMPD: Investigation underway after man found shot in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood
Multiple first responders are on the scene of a crash involving a school bus carrying 32 young...
School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury hears from key informant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot