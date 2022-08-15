Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UK’s record freshman class begins moving in

Thousands of fresh new Wildcats moved into their dorms and spent their first day on campus.
By Jim Stratman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky’s Class of 2026 started move-in week Monday.

Thousands of fresh new Wildcats moved into their dorms and spent their first day on campus. Students we spoke with say they’re excited to take their next step and start some new challenges.

“Excited. Definitely excited. Ready for the change,” said freshman Samantha Forman.

“It’s very exciting, a little nervous, but, overall, very excited,” freshman Sean Brennan.

UK officials say they’re expecting more than 6,000 new students on campus for the first time this week. It marks the largest freshman class in UK’s history. Meaning more families and volunteers working to get these students settled in for their first days as Cats.

Forman and Brennan are both from out of state. They told us they’re most excited to start meeting new people.

“You know, I’m from Virginia. Not many people from where I live come to Kentucky,” said Brennan. “So, I mean, meeting a lot of new people is very exciting.”

“I came from homeschool. So, I’m a little nervous about the school and academics portion of it, but that’s about it,” Forman said “It is a pretty long drive. 16 hours! But I’m actually going to be on the gymnastics team and so it’s just going to be a great experience.”

Move-in will continue through Wednesday of this week leading up to the start of K-Week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Jefferson County Public Schools security called Louisville Metro Police around 11:30 a.m. on...
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
Maria Lara
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264

Latest News

Rendering for The Jacob apartments on Floyd and Jacob Streets.
Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church
Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working at the Prospect Yacht Club two days after the state...
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
FILE: Hike, Bike & Paddle/Worldfest
Worldfest; Hike, Bike & Paddle to return over Labor Day weekend
Bat generic
Bats test positive for rabies near Jeffersontown; officials warn how to stay safe
Louisville, Ky. skyline as seen from the Jeffersonville, Ind. SkyTrack camera.
FORECAST: Below average and pleasant until the weekend