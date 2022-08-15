Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening.
According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street.
When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman at S 15th Street and Gallagher that had been shot.
The victim was transported to UofL hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
LMPD’s 2nd Division is investigating.
Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD. Or you may utilize our Crime Tip Portal.
