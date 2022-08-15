Woman in hospital after shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One woman is in the hospital after a shooting in the California neighborhood Sunday evening.

According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 8:00p.m. officers responded to a call of a shooting on the 1100 block of S 17th Street.

When officers arrived to the scene they found a woman at S 15th Street and Gallagher that had been shot.

The victim was transported to UofL hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

LMPD’s 2nd Division is investigating.

Anyone with information regarding this case can call our anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD. Or you may utilize our Crime Tip Portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.