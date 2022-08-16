Bats test positive for rabies near Jeffersontown; officials warn how to stay safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After three bats so far have tested positive for rabies in the Jeffersontown area, health officials are letting residents know how they can stay safe.

Officials have confirmed the cases have been confirmed within the Jeffersontown area since July of 2021.

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness discussed how people can keep themselves safe if they get bit or scratched.

The department said a person should immediately wash the wound with soap and water and then seek medical attention.

According to officials, not everyone will know if they got bit or scratched, because they might not have felt it happen or even see the marks.

Ciara Warren, Environmental Health Manager with the Louisville Metro Department of Health, gave more details on what a person should do if a bat enters their home or garage.

“Try to isolate it into one room in your home, so it’s easier for it to be caught,” Warren said. “Don’t try to catch it yourself if you don’t need to. Metro Animal Services will come out to your property to collect the bat and bring it to our lab for testing.”

For pets, rabies can be prevented by keeping them up-to-date on vaccinations and seeking medical assistance if a bite or scratch happens.

Bat remediation specialists can also be called to someone’s home to check if there are any areas a bat can get into.

