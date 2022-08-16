Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bats test positive for rabies near Jeffersontown; officials warn how to stay safe

Bat generic
Bat generic(Andy Morffew / CC BY 2.0)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After three bats so far have tested positive for rabies in the Jeffersontown area, health officials are letting residents know how they can stay safe.

Officials have confirmed the cases have been confirmed within the Jeffersontown area since July of 2021.

Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness discussed how people can keep themselves safe if they get bit or scratched.

The department said a person should immediately wash the wound with soap and water and then seek medical attention.

According to officials, not everyone will know if they got bit or scratched, because they might not have felt it happen or even see the marks.

Ciara Warren, Environmental Health Manager with the Louisville Metro Department of Health, gave more details on what a person should do if a bat enters their home or garage.

“Try to isolate it into one room in your home, so it’s easier for it to be caught,” Warren said. “Don’t try to catch it yourself if you don’t need to. Metro Animal Services will come out to your property to collect the bat and bring it to our lab for testing.”

For pets, rabies can be prevented by keeping them up-to-date on vaccinations and seeking medical assistance if a bite or scratch happens.

Bat remediation specialists can also be called to someone’s home to check if there are any areas a bat can get into.

WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram...
WAVE — Louisville and Southern Indiana's NBC affiliate. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram @wave3news.(WAVE)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are boxes of Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun. The company issued a recall for some of...
Some Capri Sun drinks recalled, may contain cleaning solution, company says
Around 5:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3000 block of Chamberlain Lane on reports of a...
LMPD: Motorcyclist killed in east Louisville crash
Jefferson County Public Schools security called Louisville Metro Police around 11:30 a.m. on...
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
Maria Lara, 42, has been charged with murder, operating a motor vehicle under the influence,...
Woman charged in fatal accident on Watterson Expressway
Maria Lara
Woman denies claims she was driving in fiery crash that killed man, injured passenger on I-264

Latest News

Children have gotten monkeypox, but cases have been rare so far.
Health officials discuss concerns with monkeypox cases in children
Covid 19
CDC: Don’t worry about social distancing but don’t get rid of the mask
Students at Bullitt County High School will have a new principal for the 2022-2023 school year.
Masks optional for first day for school in Bullitt County
Health experts encourage parents to keep kids home if they’re sick