Bullitt County Housing hosts shoe drive to support Homelessness Prevention

(WDAM)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Housing First (BCHF) is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser until Sept. 30 to raise funds for Homelessness Prevention.

The fundraiser began on Aug. 1. with the group collecting pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes.

Anyone can donate their shoes at 295 N Buckman St. in Shepherdsville.

Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes and that money will go to helping homeless women and children in Bullitt County.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” Executive Director Joanna Beckett said. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate rather than throwing them away. By doing so, we raise money for our local community, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

