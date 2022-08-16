Cards, Cats and Toppers all are in volleyball preseason top 25

The University of Louisville volleyball team landed at No. 4 in the Preseason AVCA Top 25 Coaches Poll. It is the highest preseason ranking in school history.

The Cardinals are coming off an historic year that saw UofL run the table in the regular season going 28-0 and winning the ACC Championship.

UofL took its unblemished record into the post season, winning the first two rounds at L&N Arena before hosting the regional at Freedom Hall. The Cardinals emerged from the regional to head to Columbus for the Final Four.

Louisville volleyball’s 2022 schedule will feature 13 home matches, two home tournaments and a match played at the KFC Yum! Center.

Fans of the Cardinals will have a chance to set new attendance records as UofL will face rival Notre Dame on Oct. 26 at the KFC Yum! Center.

UofL returns all but two starters to the lineup. Gone are First Team All-Americans Tori Dilfer and Anna Stevenson. The Cardinals return Third Team All-American outside hitter Anna DeBeer and AVCA All-East Region players Aiko Jones, Elena Scott and Amaya Tillman as well as Claire Chaussee to the starting lineup. New faces in the race for playing time will be Raquel Lazaro at setter, Phekran Kong at middle and with four freshmen in the mix as well.

AVCA DIVISION I PRESEASON COACHES POLL:

School (First-Place Votes)

1 Nebraska (24)

2 Texas (27)

3 Wisconsin (12)

4 Louisville

5 Minnesota

6 Pittsburgh

7 Ohio State

8 Washington

9 Georgia Tech

10 BYU

11 Kentucky

12 UCLA

13 Purdue

14 Stanford

15 Florida

16 Baylor

17 Illinois

18 Creighton

19 Oregon

20 Penn State

21 WKU

22 Utah

23 Kansas

24 Southern California

25 San Diego

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Washington State 104; Miami (FL) 101; Tennessee 83; Michigan 66; North Carolina 66; Pepperdine 60; UCF 55; Mississippi State 51; Rice 50; Hawai’i 48; Florida State 43; Marquette 40; Ball State 18; Dayton 14; South Alabama 5; Texas State 3.

9 teams mentioned on only one ballot for a total of 44 combined points

