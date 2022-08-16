Cash Ball 225 prize winner in disbelief after winning $225,000

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Marion County man had to check his ticket several times before he would believe that he was a Kentucky Cash Ball 225 winner.

The winning ticket holder, who is from Bradfordsville, Ky. but wishes to remain anonymous, purchased his ticket - one set of numbers for $1.00 - on Saturday at Redi Mart on Bluegrass Pike in Danville. He checked his ticket shortly after midnight and discovered he had won the $225,000 top prize.

“I saw I had the first two numbers, squeezed out the third number and went on to match the fourth and fifth numbers,” he told lottery officials. “It was kind of unreal.”

When he tried to wake his sleeping wife to tell her about their good fortune, she said they’d talk about it in the morning. Later on Sunday, the couple took the ticket to several stores to confirm they had won.

“We saw two hundred twenty-five thousand dollars on the screen and that’s when I was like, okay, this is real. The rest of the day we talked about what we were going to do with the money,” he said.

The winners claimed their prize Monday at Kentucky Lottery headquarters in Louisville. After taxes, they went home with a check for $159,750. They plan to use the money to clear up debt.

For selling the winning ticket, Redi Mart will receive a $2,250 bonus.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.